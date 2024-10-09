Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 1,183,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,280,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a market cap of £7.24 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

