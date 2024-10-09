Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

