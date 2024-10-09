Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $2.48 million and $11,347.36 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

