GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.30. Approximately 12,129,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 17,832,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

