Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Graphano Energy Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.
About Graphano Energy
Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.
