Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

