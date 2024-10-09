Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $317.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

