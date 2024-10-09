Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,744 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

