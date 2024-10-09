Gravity Price Reaches $0.0327 (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $256.83 million and $8.49 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03326791 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,340,580.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

