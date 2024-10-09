Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.31. 524,276 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

