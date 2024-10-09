Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,579 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 10.7% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,378 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,489,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,026,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 43,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

