Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $553,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after buying an additional 2,066,056 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,978,000 after buying an additional 190,812 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,850,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 635,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

