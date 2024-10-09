Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after buying an additional 1,083,193 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 644,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 391,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,980,000 after buying an additional 346,741 shares during the period.

DFSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

