Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.7% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.