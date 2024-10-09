Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.