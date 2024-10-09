Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,327 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 846,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

