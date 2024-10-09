Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.11. 785,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

