Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,994,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,161. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $314.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.