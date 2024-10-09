Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,402. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

