Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0247 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $93,713.35 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Grin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,941.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00523718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00245100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.