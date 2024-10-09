GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 10,897,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,739,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSTechnologies

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,704.75). 20.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

