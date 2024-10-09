Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 27.1% – Here’s Why

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 27.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10. 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.487 dividend. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

