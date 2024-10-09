Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 65.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 79.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,893,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $184.96. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,404.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

