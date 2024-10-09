Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share by the oil production company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

GKP opened at GBX 135.10 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £292.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4,443.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.