Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Booking makes up 3.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $51.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,284.84. 45,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,460. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,292.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,842.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,784.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

