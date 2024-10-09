Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $46,348.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $46,348.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,108,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,431,991.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hagerty Price Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
