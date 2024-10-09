Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $46,348.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $46,348.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,108,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,431,991.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

