Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 181,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 423,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

