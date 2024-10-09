Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

