Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.08 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $176,137,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,897,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,952,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

