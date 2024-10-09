Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

