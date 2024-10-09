Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.42. 402,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,733,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 272,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

