HC Wainwright Comments on BioNTech SE’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.