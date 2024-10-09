HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

