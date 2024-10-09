HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 384,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.