Head to Head Comparison: BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

BW LPG and MakeMyTrip are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BW LPG and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $95.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than BW LPG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip 26.11% 11.04% 7.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BW LPG and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BW LPG and MakeMyTrip”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.58 N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $840.31 million 12.86 $216.80 million $1.67 58.96

MakeMyTrip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BW LPG.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats BW LPG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

