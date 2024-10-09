Head to Head Comparison: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) vs. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and LXP Industrial Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $543.46 million 28.20 $306.01 million $0.35 62.23 LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.25 $30.38 million $0.04 238.50

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 5 8 1 2.71 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthpeak Properties and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.93% 3.51% 1.60% LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80%

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats LXP Industrial Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

