Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927,463 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,242 shares of company stock worth $3,253,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.