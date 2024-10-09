Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $100,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hologic by 323.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 87.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 338,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 157,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

