Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $39.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,128.84213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05205454 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $37,795,231.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

