HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $66,941.16 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $269.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HEICO by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,365,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

