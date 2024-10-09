Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.37, but opened at $73.66. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 1,312,963 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 21.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 158.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

