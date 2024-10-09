Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after buying an additional 451,382 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

