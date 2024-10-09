Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 3.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

