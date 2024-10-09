Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

