Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.