Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 114,933 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 15.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.