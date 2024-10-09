Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $282.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.18. The stock has a market cap of $423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.