Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

