Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

