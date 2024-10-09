Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $137.56 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $137.56 million and $9,645.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,555.32 or 1.00127258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8443658 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,201.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

